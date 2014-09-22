mikebarryphotography.com

Since the age of 16 I was fascinated with cameras and photography. I was so passionate about the art form, I attendended a 2 year Commercial Photography program in high school. I continued with photography in various forms for many years after school. In 2022 I discovered my 40 year old medium format camera and unbeknownst to me my life was about to change. My love affair with photography (including film) would be reignited. The collection here is the result of this passion. I just needed a little push and I was on my way. Be careful cleaning out your closets. ; )
These photographs represent a variety of styles and mediums from digital to 35mm and 6x4.5 film. I enjoy capturing a variety of subject matter including landscapes, architecture and reflections. More recently I'm trying my hand at street photography, film multiple exposures and infrared photography.
Sign up to be the first to get updates.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Chicago, Illinois, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.