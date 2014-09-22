mikebarryphotography.com

Since the age of 16 I was fascinated with cameras and photography. I was so passionate about the art form, I attendended a 2 year Commercial Photography program in high school. I continued with photography in various forms for many years after school. In 2022 I discovered my 40 year old medium format camera and unbeknownst to me my life was about to change. My love affair with photography (including film) would be reignited. The collection here is the result of this passion. I just needed a little push and I was on my way. Be careful cleaning out your closets. ; )